Atlantic Realty Begins Leasing 164-Unit Apartment Community in Ewing, New Jersey

Ewing Town Center's Witherspoon neighborhood offers two-bedroom flats and townhomes with dens and garages.

EWING, N.J. — New Jersey-based Atlantic Realty Development Corp. has begun leasing the 164-unit Phase I of Ewing Town Center, an apartment community in Ewing, located outside of Trenton. The complex is part of a larger project known as Ewing Town Center that will be a conversion of a former General Motors plant into a development that will ultimately feature 1,182 units, 90,000 square feet of retail space and 14,000 square feet of office space. The first apartment complex, known as the Witherspoon, offers two-bedroom flats and townhomes.

