Atlantic Realty Sells Shopping Center in Newark, Delaware, for $33.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Delaware, Northeast, Retail

NEWARK, DEL. — Atlantic Realty Cos., a Virginia-based development, investment and brokerage firm, has sold a 145,400-square-foot shopping center located at 230 E. Main St. in Newark for $33.5 million. Built in 1955 and renovated in 2017, the center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to a roster of 31 tenants, with grocer Newark Natural Foods and Main Street Movies 5 serving as the anchors. Other retailers and restaurants include PNC Bank, Wing Stop, Dollar Tree, Goodwill, T-Mobile and Tropical Smoothie Café. Gil Neuman of Neuman Commercial Group represented Atlantic Realty in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.