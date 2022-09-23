Atlantic Realty Sells Shopping Center in Newark, Delaware, for $33.5M
NEWARK, DEL. — Atlantic Realty Cos., a Virginia-based development, investment and brokerage firm, has sold a 145,400-square-foot shopping center located at 230 E. Main St. in Newark for $33.5 million. Built in 1955 and renovated in 2017, the center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to a roster of 31 tenants, with grocer Newark Natural Foods and Main Street Movies 5 serving as the anchors. Other retailers and restaurants include PNC Bank, Wing Stop, Dollar Tree, Goodwill, T-Mobile and Tropical Smoothie Café. Gil Neuman of Neuman Commercial Group represented Atlantic Realty in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.