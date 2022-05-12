REBusinessOnline

Atlantic Residential, Focus Development Convert Vacant Sears Store in Illinois into 304 Luxury Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows plans for the lobby of Lumen Fox Valley. (Rendering courtesy of Morgante Wilson Architects)

AURORA, ILL. — Atlantic Residential and Focus Development are converting a vacant Sears store and parking lot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora into a 304-luxury apartment complex named Lumen Fox Valley. Evanston, Ill.-based Morgante Wilson Architects Ltd. is handling the design of the interiors, including all common areas and amenities. Lumen Fox Valley will feature studios to three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a two-story lounge, private dining room, game room, fitness center, yoga studio and outdoor pool. The project team includes architects Torti Gallas + Partners and HKM Architects + Planners as well as general contractor Focus Construction. USAA Real Estate provided project financing. Completion is slated for this fall.

