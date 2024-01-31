Atlantic Residential, Focus Complete 304-Unit Lumen Fox Valley Luxury Apartment Complex in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Developers Atlantic Residential and Focus have completed Lumen Fox Valley, a 304-unit luxury apartment complex that repositioned a portion of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. Evanston-based Morgante Wilson Architects (MWA) completed the interiors of the property. MWA will also complete the interiors of Lucca Fox Valley, which will replace a former department store with 323 luxury apartment units as part of the second phase of the mall’s redevelopment.

Lumen Fox Valley repurposed a vacant Sears store at the mall. MWA designed all common spaces and amenities, including a two-story lobby and lounge, private dining room, clubroom, game room, fitness and yoga studio, and pet spa. MWA also selected the unit finishes for kitchens, baths and flooring, and designed and furnished the model units. Torti Gallas + Partners and HKM Architects + Planners were the project architects. Focus was the general contractor, and USAA Real Estate provided financing.

Monthly rents at Lumen Fox Valley start around $1,717. Residents can now earn a free month of rent on select one- and two-bedroom units if they move in by the end of February, according to the property’s website.