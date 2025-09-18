Atlantic Residential Gives Update on 47,000 SF Retail Plaza at Crossing at Coal Mountain in Metro Atlanta

CUMMING, GA. — Atlantic Residential has made progress on Phase I of the retail plaza at The Crossing at Coal Mountain, a 140-acre mixed-use development underway in Cumming, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The project sits in the Coal Mountain region of north Forsyth County and will feature apartments, retail space and for-sale homes being developed in partnership with Toll Brothers.

Atlantic Residential broke ground in July on the 47,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space at the development, with plans to complete construction in summer 2026. Food-and-beverage concepts at The Crossing at Coal Mountain will make up 60 percent of the retail offerings, while the remaining 40 percent will include soft goods and services such as spas, salons, fitness concepts and a 20,000-square-foot pad ideal for a small-format grocery or market anchor, as well as other service-based businesses.

Atlantic Residential has selected Jennifer Steffen and Matt Maloney of JLL to handle the retail leasing assignment at the development. Construction progress to date includes framing of the project’s mixed-use building up to its fifth level, two of the multifamily buildings and installation of roads and infrastructure.