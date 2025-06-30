Atlantic Union Bank Closes Sale of $2B of Commercial Real Estate Loans to Blackstone

RICHMOND, VA. AND NEW YORK CITY — Atlantic Union Bank has closed the sale of approximately $2 billion of the banks’ commercial real estate loans to vehicles affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies. Atlantic Union acquired the loan portfolio during its merger proceedings with Sandy Spring Bank, which closed on April 1, 2025.

Atlantic Union intends to use the proceeds from the loan sale to pay down certain high-cost deposits and other high-cost funds, as well as to add to its securities portfolio. Blackstone Real Estate has acquired $20 billion of commercial real estate loan portfolios in the past 24 months, including from Signature Bank and German lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB).