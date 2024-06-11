Atlas, Andover Sell 252-Unit Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Atlas Real Estate Partners and Andover Real Estate Partners have sold Huntington Place Apartments, a 252-unit multifamily community located at 3201 Huntington Place Drive in Sarasota. Bridge Investment Group purchased the property from Atlas and Andover, which have owned the community for 11 years, for an undisclosed price.

The buyer assumed a Fannie Mae loan originated by Berkadia. Jason Stanton and Matt Mitchell of Berkadia represented the sellers in the transaction.

Prior to the sale, Atlas and Andover completed a comprehensive overhaul of Huntington Place, including the renovation of nearly all units, upgrades to the clubhouse, exterior enhancements such as façade improvements and new roofs and the addition of modern amenities like a dog park, fitness center and outdoor lounge area. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.