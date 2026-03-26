Thursday, March 26, 2026
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250-E.-Houston-St.-Manhattan
The apartment building at 250 E. Houston St. in Manhattan totals 130 units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Atlas Capital Group Buys 130-Unit Apartment Building in Manhattan’s East Village

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York-based investment firm Atlas Capital Group has purchased a 130-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s East Village. The 13-story building at 250 E. Houston St., which according to StreetEasy offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, also houses 9,000 square feet of commercial space. Approximately 75 percent of the units have private balconies. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, landscaped courtyard spaces, an athletic club and a tenant lounge. Rob Hinckley and Jeff Julien of JLL brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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