ATLAS Capital Partners, Hawkins Development Buy 38 Acres in Mesa, Arizona, for Industrial Project

MESA, ARIZ. — ATLAS Capital Partners, along with development partner Hawkins Development Co., has acquired 38 acres in Mesa for $13.8 million. The partnership plans to develop ATLAS Exchange, a four-building Class A industrial project, on the site at 4140 S. Signal Butte Road. ATLAS Exchange’s buildings will range from 40,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet. Design plans include an amenity-rich environment with shaded ramadas and pickleball courts. Construction is slated to begin in third-quarter 2025.

Early lease negotiations are underway at ATLAS Exchange. Pat Harlan and Steve Larsen of JLL are handling leasing for the project. The JLL team also represented ATLAS and the seller, Brookfield Properties, in the sale transaction.