Friday, April 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ATLAS-Exchange-Mesa-AZ
Located in Mesa, Ariz., ATLAS Exchange will feature four industrial buildings ranging from 40,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

ATLAS Capital Partners, Hawkins Development Buy 38 Acres in Mesa, Arizona, for Industrial Project

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — ATLAS Capital Partners, along with development partner Hawkins Development Co., has acquired 38 acres in Mesa for $13.8 million. The partnership plans to develop ATLAS Exchange, a four-building Class A industrial project, on the site at 4140 S. Signal Butte Road. ATLAS Exchange’s buildings will range from 40,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet. Design plans include an amenity-rich environment with shaded ramadas and pickleball courts. Construction is slated to begin in third-quarter 2025.

Early lease negotiations are underway at ATLAS Exchange. Pat Harlan and Steve Larsen of JLL are handling leasing for the project. The JLL team also represented ATLAS and the seller, Brookfield Properties, in the sale transaction.

You may also like

Finial Group Negotiates 23,625 SF Industrial Lease in...

Flagship Healthcare Properties Buys 17,724 SF Medical Facility...

JLL Arranges $68.5M Sale, Financing of Brooklyn Apartment...

Walters Nears Completion of 70-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Kislak Negotiates $22.1M Sale Multifamily Property in Summit,...

FAMH Group Acquires The BW Apartment Property in...

Gantry Secures $25M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 101-Room Sleep...

LaTerra Development Sells 28-Unit Charlie La Mirada Multifamily...