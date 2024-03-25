Monday, March 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Elwood-Rising-Goodyear-AZ
Elwood Rising in Goodyear, Ariz., features 120,000 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Atlas Capital Partners Sells 120,000 SF Elwood Rising Spec Industrial Project in Goodyear, Arizona

by Amy Works

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based Atlas Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Elwood Rising, a speculative Class A industrial development in Goodyear, a suburb west of Phoenix. Cohen Asset Management purchased the property for $21.8 million.

Delivered in January, the 120,000-square-foot building is fully leased to a global industrial field services company, which executed a long-term lease while the building was under construction. Located at 3750 S. 156th Ave., Elwood Rising features an all-concrete and secured truck court with a maximum depth of 220 feet, 3,600 square feet of office space, 32-foot clear heights and a fully air-conditioned warehouse.

Kirk Kuller, Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented both parties in the transaction. Pat Harlan and Kyle Westfall of JLL served as the project’s leasing team and negotiated the existing lease.

You may also like

Pennant Group Purchases Two Value-Add Seniors Housing Communities...

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 26,000 SF...

Spectrum Commercial Negotiates $6.2M Purchase of Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Shell-Occupied...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Student Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Office...

Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 773-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Stonemont Financial Completes 565,259 SF Sunridge Industrial Park...

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for Industrial Redevelopment Project...