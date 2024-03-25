Atlas Capital Partners Sells 120,000 SF Elwood Rising Spec Industrial Project in Goodyear, Arizona

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based Atlas Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Elwood Rising, a speculative Class A industrial development in Goodyear, a suburb west of Phoenix. Cohen Asset Management purchased the property for $21.8 million.

Delivered in January, the 120,000-square-foot building is fully leased to a global industrial field services company, which executed a long-term lease while the building was under construction. Located at 3750 S. 156th Ave., Elwood Rising features an all-concrete and secured truck court with a maximum depth of 220 feet, 3,600 square feet of office space, 32-foot clear heights and a fully air-conditioned warehouse.

Kirk Kuller, Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented both parties in the transaction. Pat Harlan and Kyle Westfall of JLL served as the project’s leasing team and negotiated the existing lease.