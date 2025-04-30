ATLAS Capital Sells Infill Parcel to City of Phoenix for $29.6M

PHOENIX — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based ATLAS Capital Partners has completed the disposition of an infill parcel to the City of Phoenix for $29.6 million. The city has earmarked the land for revitalization as part of its regional Rio Reimagined initiative and the RIO PHX plan, which will promote 20 miles along the Rio Salado/Salt River corridor as a local and regional destination.

Located at 3030 S. 7th St., the 29.4-acre site is currently occupied by a 42,469-square-foot industrial building with tenancy through 2028. The site is situated within an Opportunity Zone, less than two miles from Sky Harbor International Airport, minutes from downtown Phoenix and interstates 10 and 17. ATLAS partnered with OakPoint Real Estate, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm, on the transaction. Will Strong, Phil Haenel and Foster Bundy of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group represented ATLAS in the deal.