Atlas Completes First Phase of 310-Unit Standard Assembly Apartments in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Atlas Real Estate Partners has completed construction on the first phase of Standard Assembly, a mixed-use multifamily development in the Nashville neighborhood of Wedgewood-Houston. In addition to the property’s 310 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, the community features 13,000 square feet of retail space, a two-story clubhouse and onsite coworking space. Retail tenants at the development will include Mota Moda, a motorcycle-themed food-and-beverage concept. The development team included locally based EOA Architects, Hardaway Construction, Manuel Zeitlin Architects and Peck Design Associates. Atlas acquired the 3.3-acre site for the project in July 2019. The second phase is scheduled for completion in spring of this year.