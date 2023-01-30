REBusinessOnline

Atlas, FIDES Acquire Site in Charleston for 331-Unit Darby Apartment Project

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Upon completion, The Darby will comprise studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 9,000 square feet of indoor amenity space.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Atlas Real Estate Partners and FIDES Development have acquired a site in Charleston for the development of The Darby, a 331-unit multifamily community. Located at 1590 Meeting St., the asset will be situated in Charleston’s NoMo corridor. Full entitlements and site plan approval have been obtained for the project, which will include units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Upon completion, the community will feature two courtyards, a pool, pickleball court, dog park and 9,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, including a coworking facility. The sales price for the land was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  