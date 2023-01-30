Atlas, FIDES Acquire Site in Charleston for 331-Unit Darby Apartment Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Atlas Real Estate Partners and FIDES Development have acquired a site in Charleston for the development of The Darby, a 331-unit multifamily community. Located at 1590 Meeting St., the asset will be situated in Charleston’s NoMo corridor. Full entitlements and site plan approval have been obtained for the project, which will include units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Upon completion, the community will feature two courtyards, a pool, pickleball court, dog park and 9,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, including a coworking facility. The sales price for the land was not disclosed.