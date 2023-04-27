Atlas, FIDES to Break Ground on $70M Multifamily Project in Chamblee, Georgia

CHAMBLEE, GA. — Atlas Real Estate Partners and FIDES Development plan to break ground in early May on The Hawkins, a $70 million multifamily community in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee. The 192-unit mid-rise community will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 15,000 square feet of amenity and commercial space. Amenities will include a fitness center, coworking space, pet spa, dog park, community room, pool courtyard, bike room and a rooftop lounge overlooking the nearby DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.