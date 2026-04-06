Atlas Hill, Centennial Sign Four New Tenants and Expand Lululemon at Annapolis Mall

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Atlas Hill RE and Centennial have signed five new tenants at Annapolis Mall, a 1.6 million-square-foot super-regional shopping center located in Annapolis, approximately 30 miles east of Washington, D.C. Aéropostale is scheduled to open in June and POP MART plans to open this fall. Abercrombie & Fitch will open its doors in November, while beauty and lifestyle retailer Miss A will debut one of its first 100 stores in the country this year. Existing tenant lululemon is nearly doubling its size, relocating to a new 5,575-square-foot space in 2027.

Atlas Hill RE owns and leases Annapolis Mall alongside managing partner Centennial. Annapolis Mall features more than 200 retailers and restaurants such as Macy’s, Apple, Crate & Barrel, H&M, Michael Kors, Tumi, Urban Outfitters, Free People, Foot Locker, Zara, Maggiano’s and The Cheesecake Factory, as well as a 12-screen AMC Theatres location. Centennial and Atlas Hill RE acquired Annapolis Mall in 2024.