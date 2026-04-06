Monday, April 6, 2026
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A mix of five new tenants will join Annapolis Mall, a 1.6 million-square-foot super-regional shopping center located in Annapolis, Md. (Photo courtesy of Annapolis Mall)
Leasing ActivityMarylandRetailSoutheast

Atlas Hill, Centennial Sign Four New Tenants and Expand Lululemon at Annapolis Mall

by Abby Cox

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Atlas Hill RE and Centennial have signed five new tenants at Annapolis Mall, a 1.6 million-square-foot super-regional shopping center located in Annapolis, approximately 30 miles east of Washington, D.C. Aéropostale is scheduled to open in June and POP MART plans to open this fall. Abercrombie & Fitch will open its doors in November, while beauty and lifestyle retailer Miss A will debut one of its first 100 stores in the country this year. Existing tenant lululemon is nearly doubling its size, relocating to a new 5,575-square-foot space in 2027.

Atlas Hill RE owns and leases Annapolis Mall alongside managing partner Centennial. Annapolis Mall features more than 200 retailers and restaurants such as Macy’s, Apple, Crate & Barrel, H&M, Michael Kors, Tumi, Urban Outfitters, Free People, Foot Locker, Zara, Maggiano’s and The Cheesecake Factory, as well as a 12-screen AMC Theatres location. Centennial and Atlas Hill RE acquired Annapolis Mall in 2024.

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