Atlas Opens 192-Unit Hawkins Apartments in Chamblee, Georgia

CHAMBLEE, GA. — Atlas Real Estate Partners has opened The Hawkins, a 192-unit apartment community located at 3311 Hood Ave. in Chamblee, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The property is situated adjacent to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and is currently 63 percent occupied.

The project team included FIDES Development, New South Construction, Nelson Architects and Banko Design, and Greystar is providing property management services. The Hawkins offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, with monthly rental rates ranging from $1,558 to $3,069, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a sky lounge overlooking the airport, coworking spaces, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and dog spa facilities. The Hawkins will eventually feature ground-floor retail space and a grab-and-go market, according to Atlas.