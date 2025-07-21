Atlas Real Estate Acquires 384-Unit Multifamily Community in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Atlas Real Estate Partners has acquired Perse Apartments, a 384-unit multifamily complex located in the Little Lake Bryan neighborhood of Orlando. Ted Taylor and Kyle Butler or JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller, TRION Properties, in the transaction. Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbin and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged financing for the acquisition. Originally built in 2008, Perse Apartments is situated along the I-Drive corridor at 8151 Peterson Woods Drive and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans averaging more than 1,100 square feet in size. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard, conference rooms, laundry facilities and a grill and picnic area.

Atlas Real Estate plans to renovate unit interiors and common areas, as well as to enhance the property’s amenities with repositioning the swimming pool with a sundeck and cabanas and improving the fitness center and clubhouse.