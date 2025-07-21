Monday, July 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Perse Apartments
Perse Apartments comprises 384 units that offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans averaging more than 1,100 square feet in size.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Atlas Real Estate Acquires 384-Unit Multifamily Community in Orlando

by Abby Cox

ORLANDO, FLA. — Atlas Real Estate Partners has acquired Perse Apartments, a 384-unit multifamily complex located in the Little Lake Bryan neighborhood of Orlando. Ted Taylor and Kyle Butler or JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller, TRION Properties, in the transaction. Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbin and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged financing for the acquisition. Originally built in 2008, Perse Apartments is situated along the I-Drive corridor at 8151 Peterson Woods Drive and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans averaging more than 1,100 square feet in size. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard, conference rooms, laundry facilities and a grill and picnic area.

Atlas Real Estate plans to renovate unit interiors and common areas, as well as to enhance the property’s amenities with repositioning the swimming pool with a sundeck and cabanas and improving the fitness center and clubhouse.

You may also like

Portman to Develop 332-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro...

Blackstone to Acquire Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor...

First National Realty Completes Refinancing of 231,036 SF...

Lima One Capital Relocates Headquarters in Downtown Greenville...

JLL Brokers Sale of 200,000 SF Office Building...

Woodside Health Buys 126,059 SF Medical Office Building...

BNE Real Estate Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Project in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 116-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Davis Cos., Eloise Capital Begin Leasing 97-Unit Apartment...