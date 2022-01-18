REBusinessOnline

Atlas Senior Living, Salta Capital Acquire Two Properties in Alabama and Tennessee

Goldton

Located at 22171 Traditions Way in Athens, Ala., The Goldton at Athens totals 75,824 square feet, comprising 12 independent living residences and 72 assisted living residences.

ATHENS, ALA. AND SPRING HILL, TENN. — Birmingham-based Atlas Senior Living and Salta Capital have acquired two new senior living communities, The Goldton at Athens in Athens and The Goldton at Spring Hill in Spring Hill, bringing their total number of properties in their owned portfolio to 32. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Atlas will be the owner-operator of the communities, which will be rebranded.

Located at 22171 Traditions Way, The Goldton at Athens totals 75,824 square feet, comprising 12 independent living residences and 72 assisted living residences. Located at 3056 Miles Johnson Parkway, The Goldton at Spring Hill totals 66,395 square feet comprising 63 assisted living residences and 16 memory care residences.

