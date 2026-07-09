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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

ATLIX Signs 17,180 SF Industrial Lease in Southlake, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — ATLIX, a supplier of industrial metal 3D printers, has signed a 17,180-square-foot industrial lease in Southlake, located northeast of Fort Worth. The space is located within the building at 1825 Mustang Court and includes 4,300 square feet of office space. Shane Benner of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Keaton Brice, Andrew Gilbert and Maddy Coffman of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties.

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