Atria Opens 200-Unit Seniors Housing Community in San Jose, California
SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Atria has completed construction of Atria Almaden, a 200-unit seniors housing community in the Almaden neighborhood of San Jose.
The property is located near Almaden Lake Park, Santana Row and the San Pedro Square Market. The four-story community offers assisted living and memory care.
Atria opened the community with aggressive infectious disease control measures under a health and safety initiative. The company vaccinated its first residents and staff on Dec. 21 and has now vaccinated more than 30,000 resident and staff across the U.S.
