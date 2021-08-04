AT&T Opens 300,000 SF Discovery Distict in Downtown Dallas

AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas consists of 300,000 square feet of gross leasable space on a 6.5-acre site.

DALLAS — AT&T has opened Discovery District, a project that transformed the telecommunications giant’s headquarters in downtown Dallas into a mixed-use destination with retail, restaurant, office and entertainment uses. Designed by global architecture firm Gensler, AT&T Discovery District spans 6.5 acres and includes multiple art installations, as well as interactive features for customers. The Beck Group served as the general contractor of the project, which was conceived more than five years ago.