ATW Corp. Signs 26,127 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Metro Dallas

ADDISON, TEXAS — ATW Corp., a locally based provider of trailer parts and accessories, has signed a 26,127-square-foot office headquarters lease at Greenhill Towers in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. The company will be relocating from Richardson. Dan Zeltser of SHOP Cos. represented the tenant in its site selection and lease negotiations. Grant Sumner and Russell Podraza of Avison Young represented the building ownership, Florida-based Codina Partners, which recently implemented an $8 million capital improvement program at Greenhill Towers.