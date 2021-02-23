REBusinessOnline

ATW Corp. Signs 26,127 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — ATW Corp., a locally based provider of trailer parts and accessories, has signed a 26,127-square-foot office headquarters lease at Greenhill Towers in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. The company will be relocating from Richardson. Dan Zeltser of SHOP Cos. represented the tenant in its site selection and lease negotiations. Grant Sumner and Russell Podraza of Avison Young represented the building ownership, Florida-based Codina Partners, which recently implemented an $8 million capital improvement program at Greenhill Towers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  