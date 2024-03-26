Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AlabamaDevelopmentSoutheastStudent Housing

Auburn University Breaks Ground on $63M First-Year Residence Hall

by John Nelson

AUBURN, ALA. — Auburn University has broken ground on a $63 million residence hall project along Haley Concourse on the university’s campus in Alabama. The 371-bed community will house first-year students upon completion, which is scheduled for summer 2026.

The 125,651-square-foot development will feature amenities including multipurpose communal spaces and kitchens, group study rooms, laundry facilities on every floor and bike storage. The community will also be home to housing department offices and a storm shelter.

The development team for the project, which is targeting LEED certification, includes Niles Bolton Associates and Rabren General Contractors.

You may also like

King Street to Convert Office Building into Mesa...

SIHI Breaks Ground on Costco-Anchored Shopping Center in...

Ryan Cos., Strata Equity Group Plan 278-Unit Millenia...

Clay Development Completes 767,520 SF Industrial Project in...

Kamstrup Debuts 150,000 SF Headquarters, Manufacturing Facility in...

Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 353-Unit Multifamily Project...

Novare Group, BCDC Begin Leasing 344-Unit Apartment Community...

HTG, AM Affordable Housing Open $44M Tucker Tower...

Balfour Beatty Completes Adaptive Reuse of Former Coca-Cola...