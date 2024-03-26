Auburn University Breaks Ground on $63M First-Year Residence Hall

AUBURN, ALA. — Auburn University has broken ground on a $63 million residence hall project along Haley Concourse on the university’s campus in Alabama. The 371-bed community will house first-year students upon completion, which is scheduled for summer 2026.

The 125,651-square-foot development will feature amenities including multipurpose communal spaces and kitchens, group study rooms, laundry facilities on every floor and bike storage. The community will also be home to housing department offices and a storm shelter.

The development team for the project, which is targeting LEED certification, includes Niles Bolton Associates and Rabren General Contractors.