Auctane Signs 105,385 SF Office Lease at The Grove at Shoal Creek in Austin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

The Grove at Shoal Creek is a 76-acre destination in Austin with office, retail and residential uses.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Auctane, a subsidiary of stamps.com and a provider of software for the e-commerce industry, has signed a 105,385-square-foot office lease at The Grove at Shoal Creek, a mixed-use development located at 4301 Bull Creek Road in Austin. Developed by a joint venture between MileStone Community Builders and Castletop Capital, The Grove at Shoal Creek is a 76-acre destination with office, retail and residential uses. John Gump and Kelly Woodruff of CBRE represented Auctane in the lease negotiations. Travis Dunaway of Endeavor Real Estate Group represented the landlord.

