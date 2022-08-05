REBusinessOnline

Auctus Capital Partners Sells 80-Unit Etta Ballard Multifamily Community in Seattle

Located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, Etta Ballard features 80 apartments.

SEATTLE — Auctus Capital Partners has completed the sale of Etta Ballard, a mid-rise apartment building in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. Thayer Manca Residential acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1989, Etta Ballard features 80 apartments. The property was converted from senior independent living facility to market-rate apartments in 2017.

Jerrid Anderson, Brandon Lawler and Dylan Simon of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.

