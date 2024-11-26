Audacy Signs 24,000 SF Office Lease at Lakeside Square in North Dallas

DALLAS — Audacy, a Pennsylvania-based entertainment and media holding company, has signed a 24,000-square-foot office lease at Lakeside Square in North Dallas. The 409,544-square-foot building is located at the intersection of North Central Expressway and the LBJ Freeway. The new space includes recording equipment and sound studios. Deme Mekras and Travis Boothe of Cushman & Wakefield represented Audacy in the lease negotiations. Trevor Franke, Gini Rounsaville and Hudson Neuhoff of JLL represented the landlord, Acram Group.