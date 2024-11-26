Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Audacy Signs 24,000 SF Office Lease at Lakeside Square in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Audacy, a Pennsylvania-based entertainment and media holding company, has signed a 24,000-square-foot office lease at Lakeside Square in North Dallas. The 409,544-square-foot building is located at the intersection of North Central Expressway and the LBJ Freeway. The new space includes recording equipment and sound studios. Deme Mekras and Travis Boothe of Cushman & Wakefield represented Audacy in the lease negotiations. Trevor Franke, Gini Rounsaville and Hudson Neuhoff of JLL represented the landlord, Acram Group.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of Three Metro Dallas Office...

NewStreet, Thane Partners Acquire 178-Unit Riley Apartments in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale, Financing of 90,327...

Paul Hastings LLP Preleases 37,000 SF of Office...

Federation Distribution Services Signs 104,451 SF Industrial Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 28,000 SF Office Lease...

Apple Cinemas to Open 17-Screen Theater Near Downtown...

CIP Real Estate Sells 138,697 SF Inland Empire’s...

Ten Retail Tenants Open at Easton Town Center...