Audio, Video Equipment Supplier Buys Warehouse in North Hollywood for $6.5M

Ametron has acquired the 28,400-square-foot industrial warehouse building at 10919-10939 Vanowen St. in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Ametron, an audio and video equipment supplier, has purchased an industrial building located at 10919-10939 Vanowen St. in Los Angeles’ North Hollywood neighborhood. An undisclosed local investor sold the asset for $6.5 million.

Fred Afamian and Ryan Lin of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal, and an outside broker represented the seller.

The 28,400-square-foot property features concrete block construction with two ground-level loading doors and 15- to 16-foot clear heights. The property also includes a cell tower, which will generate additional revenue for the new owner.

