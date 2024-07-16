Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Scholar Birmingham was built in 2020 in the city's Five Points neighborhood.
Audubon Acquires Student Housing Tower in Birmingham, Plans Conversion to Market-Rate Apartments

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Audubon has purchased Scholar Birmingham, a 198-unit student housing high-rise in Birmingham’s Five Points neighborhood. The tower was developed as an off-campus student housing property in 2020 due to its proximity to University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Audubon plans to transition the property to market-rate housing in a retrofit that includes modernizing the interiors and enhancing community amenities.

According to the Scholar Birmingham property website, the community offers fully furnished, pet-friendly studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include package lockers, a fitness center, sauna, gaming room, theater and a rooftop amenity deck with a pool, covered lounge and barbecue grills.

