Audubon Capital Buys 151-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Audubon Capital Partners, a real estate private equity firm, has purchased a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 151 units in Providence. Both Chestnut Commons (92 units) and 95 Lofts (59 units) are located in the downtown area on adjacent sites. Chestnut Commons was built in 2020 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 774 square feet, while 95 Lofts was completed in 2017 and features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 550 square feet. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the sellers, represented the sellers, two partnerships led by Waldorf Capital Management, in the transaction.