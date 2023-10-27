Audubon Engineering Signs 71,879 SF Office Headquarters Lease in West Houston

HOUSTON — Audubon Engineering Co. has signed a 71,879-square-foot office lease for its new corporate headquarters at 3505 W. Sam Houston Parkway N in West Houston. The 227,045-square-foot building was constructed in 2013 and offers a cafeteria, fitness center and outdoor gathering and amenity spaces. Reggie Beavan, Joshua Brown and Audrey Selber of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Russell Hodges and Bubba Harkins of CBRE represented the landlord, Israeli investment firm Azrieli Group.