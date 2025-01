METAIRIE, LA. — Chamblee, Ga.-based Audubon has sold The Local on Severn, a 161-unit apartment community in Metairie, for $17.6 million. The buyer was a Texas-based property management firm that has multiple Louisiana apartment communities in its portfolio.

Located southeast of Baton Rouge via I-10, The Local on Severn offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two swimming pools and sundecks.