Audubon to Develop $55M Apartment Community in Metairie, Louisiana

The Metro at Clearview is the multifamily component of Clearview City Center, a redevelopment of the former Clearview Shopping Center in Metairie, La.

METAIRIE, LA. — Audubon will develop a five-story, $55 million apartment community in Metairie known as The Metro at Clearview. The 270-unit development will feature units averaging 925 square feet and leases ranging from an average of $1,500 to $3,000 per month. The apartment complex is the multifamily component of Clearview City Center, a redevelopment of the former Clearview Shopping Center. The $100 million mixed-use development, owned by the Richards family, sits on a 35-acre site approximately six miles northwest of downtown New Orleans.

The Metro at Clearview will feature two courtyards, a pool and cabanas, yoga lawn, lounge area, grilling stations, sitting area and a Zen garden. Community amenities include a 2,000-square-foot clubroom with multiple seating and entertainment areas, a catering kitchen, fully furnished fitness center and a sky lounge.

The Metro at Clearview will join other planned tenants at the Clearview City Center redevelopment, including Ochsner Health System, which is developing a super clinic for comprehensive healthcare services, and Regions Bank at the intersection of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard.

Audubon expects to begin construction this May and complete the development in two years. Audubon is an Atlanta-based firm specializing in the acquisition and management of multifamily properties.