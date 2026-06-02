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DevelopmentLouisianaMultifamilySoutheast

Audubon Underway on Redevelopment of 446-Unit Apartment Complex in Baton Rouge

by John Nelson

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Atlanta-based multifamily investment firm Audubon is redeveloping Fairway View Apartments, a 446-unit complex in the Westdale Heights neighborhood of Baton Rouge.

The complex, which Audubon is rebranding as Palmer Club Apartments, is undergoing renovations, including the addition of a fitness center and a centralized mail handling system. Each apartment will receive approximately $8,000 to $10,000 in capital improvements.

Palmer Club offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with rents ranging from $775 to $1,400. 

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