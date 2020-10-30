Auerbach Funds, Dunross Capital Purchase 220-Unit Townhome Community in Southwest Atlanta’s College Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

COLLEGE PARK, GA. — A partnership between Auerbach Funds and Dunross Capital has purchased The Life at Avery Park, a 220-unit townhome community in College Park. The property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, grilling area and a playground. The buyers plan to implement an upgrade plan at the community, which will include renovating the unit interiors and communal space. The Life at Avery Park was originally built in 1970 and most recently renovated in 2001. The asset is situated at 2609 Charlestown Drive, 11 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.