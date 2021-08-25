August Real Estate Acquires 120,000 SF Office Complex in East Dallas
DALLAS — Locally based investment firm August Real Estate Co. has acquired Lakewood Tower, a 120,000-square-foot office complex in East Dallas. The nine-story building was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Wells Fargo, Briggs Freeman and Baylor Scott & White. Evan Stone of Goodwin Advisors represented the seller, a partnership controlled by Caddo Holdings, in the transaction. Adam Mengacci with Hamilton Realty Finance arranged acquisition financing through Veritex Bank on behalf of August Real Estate.
