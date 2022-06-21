Augusta Distillery Breaks Ground on $23M Bourbon Production Facility in Northeast Kentucky

AUGUSTA, KY. — Augusta Distillery, a bourbon maker founded in 2018, has broken ground on a $23 million distillery in its hometown of Augusta in northeast Kentucky. Situated along the Ohio River in Bracken County, the new 40,000-square-foot facility is an adaptive reuse of a metal stamping facility that was in use from 1883 to 2007. The project will house Augusta Distillery’s first full-scale operation that will produce its signature drink, Buckner’s 13-year single barrel cask strength bourbon, which is distributed nationally and is available retail in Kentucky and Ohio. The company’s next bourbon product is expected to arrive later this year. Augusta Distillery expects to reach full production capacity by summer 2024 and employ 14 full-time staff. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s website, Kentucky’s bourbon sector is a nearly $9 billion industry, generating more than 22,500 jobs with an annual payroll exceeding $1.23 billion.