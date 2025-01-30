Thursday, January 30, 2025
Located in Flagstaff, Ariz., Table Rock offers 100 apartments, a clubhouse, fitness center and leasing office.
Aultas Sells 100-Unit Table Rock Multifamily Property in Flagstaff, Arizona

by Amy Works

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Aultas has completed the disposition of Table Rock, an apartment community in Flagstaff, to Investors Capital Group for $25.9 million, or $259,000 per unit. Located at the intersection of interstates 17 and 40, Table Rock features 100 two- and three-bedroom floor plans, averaging 1,032 square feet. The community also features a leasing office, clubhouse and fitness center. The property was built in 1998. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

