Aurora Industrial Acquires 2.9 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Aurora Industrial LLC has acquired a 15-property industrial portfolio spanning approximately 2.9 million square feet in metro Cleveland for an undisclosed price. CBRE represented the seller, Premier Development Partners, which acquired or developed the portfolio over the past 15 years. A key property is 51 East Hines Hills Road in Boston Heights. The building serves as the global headquarters and largest distribution and warehousing hub for home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc.

BTG Pactual Strategic Capital, Morning Calm Management LLC and Grupo Patio launched Aurora Industrial, which targets acquisitions of Midwest industrial real estate. The company owns 25 properties totaling more than 4.5 million square feet.