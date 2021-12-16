REBusinessOnline

Aurora Industrial Acquires 2.9 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

CLEVELAND — Aurora Industrial LLC has acquired a 15-property industrial portfolio spanning approximately 2.9 million square feet in metro Cleveland for an undisclosed price. CBRE represented the seller, Premier Development Partners, which acquired or developed the portfolio over the past 15 years. A key property is 51 East Hines Hills Road in Boston Heights. The building serves as the global headquarters and largest distribution and warehousing hub for home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc.

BTG Pactual Strategic Capital, Morning Calm Management LLC and Grupo Patio launched Aurora Industrial, which targets acquisitions of Midwest industrial real estate. The company owns 25 properties totaling more than 4.5 million square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  