HOUSTON — General contractor Austin Commercial has broken ground on Sarofim Hall, an 83,000-square-foot academic building that will be located on Rice University’s campus in Houston. Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the building will be situated adjacent to the Moody Center for the Arts and will feature a cinema, flexible performance lab, adaptable classrooms and workshops. Sarofim Hall is expected to open in time for the fall 2025 semester.