Austin Commercial Breaks Ground on New Business School at UT Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Austin Commercial has broken ground on Mulva Hall, which will be the new home of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. Designed by Perkins&Will, the 400,000-square-foot building will be situated next to the Robert B. Rowling Hall graduate business building and the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center. Mulva Hall will bring undergraduate classrooms, academic department suites, faculty offices, research centers, convening spaces and the dean’s office under a single roof. Completion is slated for 2028.