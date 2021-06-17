Austin Commercial Completes 20,500-Seat Austin FC Soccer Stadium

Q2 Stadium, the new home of Austin FC, features a large roof canopy that covers the seating bowl and protects fans from rainfall. The venue will officially open at full capacity on June 19 when the team hosts the San José Quakes.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Austin Commercial has completed Q2 Stadium, the new, 20,500-seat soccer stadium for Austin FC, the city’s new Major League Soccer team that will host its first match in the 465,000-square-foot venue on June 19. The Austin City Council originally approved the development of the stadium, which is situated on a 24-acre site on the city’s north side, in August 2018. Designed by Gensler and owned by Precourt Sports Ventures, the stadium features an outdoor amphitheater and stage for live music, a beer hall with local food and beverage options, large video screens for parties and retail merchandise stores. St. David’s Performance Center, the team’s 29,000-square-foot training facility that was also designed by Gensler, opened this spring and features four full-sized and one half-sized fields, including a community field with seating for 1,000 spectators.