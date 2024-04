AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin Pickle Ranch, a locally based operator of pickleball courts, will open a 50,000-square-foot venue along Braker Lane on the city’s north side. The space formerly housed a store for athletic equipment and accessories retailer Golfsmith. The venue will be the second for Austin Pickle Ranch and will feature 16 courts, indoor and outdoor lounge areas and a food-and-beverage component. The opening is scheduled for May.