Auto Parts Distributor Signs Full-Building Industrial Lease in Chino, California

CHINO, CALIF. — An undisclosed auto parts distribution company has signed a lease to occupy Building 3 within Chino South Industrial Center. Originally constructed in 2014 at 16380 Euclid Ave., the 522,267-square-foot property features 32-foot clear heights, dock-high loading and a large truck court. The facility is located

Gus Andros of DAUM Commercial and Nathan Lara, Andrew Lara, Rudy Lara and Jack Nersesian of Lara CRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Steve Bellitti, Tom Taylor, Joey Jones and Evelyn Manning of Colliers represented the landlord.