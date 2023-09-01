Friday, September 1, 2023
Auto Parts Manufacturer Preleases 150,512 SF Industrial Lease in South San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — An undisclosed auto parts manufacturer has preleased a 150,512-square-foot industrial building on the south side of San Antonio. The tenant is leasing the entirety of Building 2 within Brooks Global Crossing, an industrial campus located within the 1,308-acre Brooks master-planned development. Carter Thurmond and Witt Westbrook of Transwestern represented the landlord, Cambridge Development, in the lease negotiations. Building 2 is under construction and expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2024.

