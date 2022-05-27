REBusinessOnline

Automotive Distributor Signs 367,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

Automann is occupying all of Building I, which is the first of six facilities planned at the 128-acre Silver Comet Industrial Park.

HIRAM, GA. — Automann Inc., a global distributor of truck and trailer chassis and brake components, has signed a 367,000-square-foot industrial lease within Silver Comet Industrial Park in Hiram. The New Jersey-based firm is expected to bring 150 jobs to the Paulding County area, which sits west of Atlanta along U.S. Route 278 and State Route 92. Automann is occupying all of Building I, which is the first of six facilities planned at the 128-acre industrial complex. Silver Comet Industrial Park’s landlord is SK Commercial Realty, Goldenrod Cos. and Paulding County Economic Development. The ownership will break ground on the facility, which will feature 36-foot clear heights and 29 dock doors, in the coming months.

