Automotive Firm Signs 101,000 SF Industrial Lease in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Power Train Industries Inc., an automotive firm and subsidiary of Dorman Products Inc., has signed a 101,000-square-foot industrial lease in Virginia Beach. The property is located at 464 Progress Lane, a 10-acre property within Oceana East Industrial Park. Located one mile south of I-26, the property features 28-foot clear heights, seven loading docks, 6,000 square feet of office space and 233 parking spaces. Power Train Industries expects to move into the facility around January 2024. John Lee of John Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord is The Miller Group.