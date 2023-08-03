Thursday, August 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Power Train Industries expects to move into the facility within Oceana East Industrial Park in Virginia Beach around January 2024.
IndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheastVirginia

Automotive Firm Signs 101,000 SF Industrial Lease in Virginia Beach

by John Nelson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Power Train Industries Inc., an automotive firm and subsidiary of Dorman Products Inc., has signed a 101,000-square-foot industrial lease in Virginia Beach. The property is located at 464 Progress Lane, a 10-acre property within Oceana East Industrial Park. Located one mile south of I-26, the property features 28-foot clear heights, seven loading docks, 6,000 square feet of office space and 233 parking spaces. Power Train Industries expects to move into the facility around January 2024. John Lee of John Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord is The Miller Group.

You may also like

Brook Farm Group to Develop 388-Unit Apartment Community...

Carter Multifamily Acquires Tampa Apartment Community for $57.5M

JLL Brokers Sale of 120,031 SF Courthouse Square...

Colliers Arranges Sales of Two Retail Strip Centers...

Safe & Green to Develop 1.1 MSF Manufacturing...

IHI Energy Solutions Signs 17,816 SF Office Headquarters...

Three New Tenants to Open at Deer Park...

Home Choice Debuts New Store in Cottage Grove,...

El Toro Bravo Opens at The Shops at...