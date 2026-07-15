Automotive Fluid Distributor to Invest $170M for Metro Atlanta Distribution Center

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Highline Warren, a distributor of cleaners and other fluids for the automotive and industrial sectors, has announced plans to invest $170 million in a new logistics hub in metro Atlanta. The Memphis-based company will build-out and occupy the former Zinus building, a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center located at 830 Highway 42 S in McDonough. Highline Warren plans to begin operations at the facility by the end of the year and create 160 new jobs in the area.

Civic partners involved in Highline Warren’s site selection include the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the City of McDonough, Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Henry County Development Authority and Georgia EMC. According to the company’s website, Highline Warren has more than 1,700 employees and operates 12 distribution centers and nine manufacturing plants.