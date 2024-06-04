Automotive Manufacturer Preleases 540,688 SF Industrial Project in East Fishkill, New York

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. — An undisclosed global automative manufacturer has preleased the entirety of Hudson Valley Logistics Center, a 540,688-square-foot industrial project that is under construction in East Fishkill, about 60 miles north of New York City. The building, which is slated for a third-quarter delivery, features a clear height of 36 feet, 120 dock positions, three drive-in doors and parking for 134 trailers and 212 cars. A joint venture between Bluewater Property Group and Affinius Capital owns Hudson Valley Logistics Center. Rob Kossar, David Knee, James Panczykowski, Dave MacDonald and Charlotte Belling of JLL negotiated the deal on behalf of both parties.