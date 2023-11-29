Automotive Parts Distributor Preleases 185,413 SF Industrial Building in South Houston

HOUSTON — An undisclosed, New Jersey-based automotive parts distributor has preleased the entirety of Vault Distribution Center, a 185,413-square-foot industrial building under construction in South Houston. The standalone, rear-load warehouse sits on 12 acres and offers 32-foot clear heights, 137 surface parking spaces, 23 trailer parking stalls, 34 loading docks, two drive-in doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. Tyler Maner and Woody Hillyer of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Vault Partners, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed. Vault Distribution Center is on pace to be completed before the end of the year.