Automotive Parts Supplier Signs 136,000 SF Lease at 2,600-Acre Logistics Park in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Automotive parts supplier Kyungshin America Corp. (KAC) has signed a 136,000-square-foot lease at Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) in Georgia. Scheduled to open in February 2024, the facility will import and distribute automotive components to Hyundai Motor Group’s new, $7.5 billion electric vehicle plant underway near Port of Savannah and throughout the Southeast.

SGIH, which comprises a total 2,600 acres, is a public-private partnership between the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (ECIDA) and Broe Real Estate Group, the real estate affiliate of The Broe Group.