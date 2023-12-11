Monday, December 11, 2023
Automotive parts supplier Kyungshin America Corp. (KAC) is scheduled to open the new facility in February 2024.
Automotive Parts Supplier Signs 136,000 SF Lease at 2,600-Acre Logistics Park in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Automotive parts supplier Kyungshin America Corp. (KAC) has signed a 136,000-square-foot lease at Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) in Georgia. Scheduled to open in February 2024, the facility will import and distribute automotive components to Hyundai Motor Group’s new, $7.5 billion electric vehicle plant underway near Port of Savannah and throughout the Southeast.

SGIH, which comprises a total 2,600 acres, is a public-private partnership between the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (ECIDA) and Broe Real Estate Group, the real estate affiliate of The Broe Group.

